This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
