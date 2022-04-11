This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
