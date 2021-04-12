Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.