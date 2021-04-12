This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.