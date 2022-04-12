Opelika's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lee County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with heavy rainfall continu…
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. It l…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 1…