Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.