Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's wea…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. There…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 1…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is poss…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…