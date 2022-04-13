This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
