Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest.