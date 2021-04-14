 Skip to main content
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

