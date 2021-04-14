Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Rain showers in the evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.