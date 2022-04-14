For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
