 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low near 50F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert