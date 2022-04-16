This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is high. Be carefu…
This evening in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Tuesday. It l…
Lee County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with heavy rainfall continu…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SSE…