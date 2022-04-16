 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert