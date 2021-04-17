 Skip to main content
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

