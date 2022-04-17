Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
