 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert