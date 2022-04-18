 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

