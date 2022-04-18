For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 d…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is high. Be carefu…
Lee County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with heavy rainfall continu…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Rain i…
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm…
Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, the fo…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SSE…