Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
