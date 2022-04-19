Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
