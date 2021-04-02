This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
