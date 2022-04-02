 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

