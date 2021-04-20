 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert