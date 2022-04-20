 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert