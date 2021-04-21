This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
