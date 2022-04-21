 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

