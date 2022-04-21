This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Rain i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SSE…
Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, the fo…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degree…