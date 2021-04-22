Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 …
This evening in Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degre…
This evening in Opelika: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a pleasant 73 …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skie…
This evening in Opelika: It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is de…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks l…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm …
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…