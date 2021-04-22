 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

