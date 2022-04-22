Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.