This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with rain developing. A rumble or two of thunder is possible after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
