Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with rain developing. A rumble or two of thunder is possible after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest.