Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

