Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
