 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert