Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.