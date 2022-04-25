 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert