Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.