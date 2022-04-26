Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degre…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and cl…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this …
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday.…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?