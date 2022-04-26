 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

