Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.