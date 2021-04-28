 Skip to main content
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Thursday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

