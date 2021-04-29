This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
