Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

