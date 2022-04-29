Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Opelika. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this …
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Sunday.…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…