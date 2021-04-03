For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to fair skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mp…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. T…
Opelika's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a ple…
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Monday's forecast is showing…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Opelika. It looks to r…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area wil…