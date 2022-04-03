 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

