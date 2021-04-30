This evening in Opelika: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
