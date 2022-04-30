Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.