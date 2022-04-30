This evening's outlook for Opelika: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
