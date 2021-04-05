Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.