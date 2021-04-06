For the drive home in Opelika: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
