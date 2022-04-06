Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Related to this story
Most Popular
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. P…
Opelika will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Win…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tempe…
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the O…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.