Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.