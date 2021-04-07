For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Thunder possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
