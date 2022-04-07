 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Opelika's evening forecast: Clear. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert