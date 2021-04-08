This evening's outlook for Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika
