Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening's outlook for Opelika: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

