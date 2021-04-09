Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.