Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.