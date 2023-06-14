The Lee County Emergency Management Agency urges citizens to watch out for flash floods and stay weather alert Wednesday morning as severe thunderstorms roll through the Opelika-Auburn area.

Lee County is currently under a tornado watch until 5 p.m. Wednesday night and will be under a flood watch until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy rainfall that began Tuesday night caused numerous roads to experience flooding. On Wednesday morning, Lee County EMA personnel placed barricades on 18 roads in the Auburn-Opelika area. All but two roads in Opelika have been reopened.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, First Avenue from Simmons Street to 16th Street and Columbus Parkway near North Uniroyal Road are the only roadways that remain closed.

Citizens are reminded to drive slow, leave space between vehicles, turn on lights and do not drive through floodwaters.

The National Weather Service states that Lee County is under a moderate risk for severe weather including damaging winds up to 80 mph, baseball-size hail and the possibility of tornadoes. Lee County will be under these risks until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

NWS predicts the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to continue until Friday. Lee County EMA reminds citizens to make sure you have ways to receive weather notifications.