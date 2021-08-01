Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Opelika

Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.